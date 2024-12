FDA issues highest-level recall for Costco eggs over salmonella risk The FDA has raised the level of a Costco egg recall, warning of the risk of severe illness or death due to potential salmonella contamination. Over 10,000 cartons of Kirkland brand organic eggs sold at stores across the South are affected. Customers are urged to discard or return eggs marked with Julian code 327 and a use-by date of Jan. 5, 2025.