FDA authorizes J&J and Moderna booster shots ahead of CDC panel meeting The FDA has authorized COVID-19 booster shots for some recipients of the Johnson and Johnson and Moderna vaccines. But as Nikki Battiste reports, the agency says eligible Americans can get any brand of booster, regardless of the shot they initially got. Then, Dr. Elizabeth Clayborne, an emergency physician and adjunct professor of emergency medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, joins CBSN's Lana Zak with her analysis.