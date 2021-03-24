Live

Watch CBSN Live

FDA approves new melanoma drug

A new drug to treat stage four melanoma has been approved by the FDA. UCLA's Jonsson Cancer Center conducted the trial of Merck's Keytruda, which is designed to help the immune system target the cancer. Danielle Nottingham reports.
