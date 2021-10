FDA advisory committee endorses Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids aged 5-11 Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children is one step closer to being approved after an FDA advisory committee voted unanimously to recommend lower doses of the shot for kids aged 5 to 11. CBS News correspondent Janet Shamlian reports on the panel's decision. Then, Dr. Ben Weston, an associate professor in the department of emergency medicine at the Medical College of Wisconsin, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the latest.