FBI unlocks iPhone of San Bernardino shooter

After a tense legal standoff with Apple, the FBI was able to hack the iPhone of one of the San Bernardino shooters after receiving help from an undisclosed third party. CBS News national correspondent Chip Reid joins CBSN with the latest details.
