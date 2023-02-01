FBI searches Biden's Rehoboth Beach home in connection with documents investigation FBI agents conducted a search on Wednesday of President Biden's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, CBS News has learned. Sources said the search is in relation to documents marked classified previously being found at his Wilmington home. The president's lawyers released a statement saying the search was planned and that the president is cooperating with the Justice Department. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined Errol Barnett and Anne-Marie Green to discuss the breaking news and the president's expected meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on the debt ceiling.