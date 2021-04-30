Live

Watch CBSN Live

FBI director to testify on Capitol Hill

FBI director James Comey will be back in the spotlight when he testifies on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. He's expected to be asked about the FBI investigation into the Trump campaign's possible ties to Russia. Jeff Pegues reports.
