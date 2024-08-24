Watch CBS News

Fauci recovering from West Nile Virus

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is recovering from a bout of West Nile Virus. The 83-year-old Fauci was hospitalized for several days, but is now at home.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.