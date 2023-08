Fate of Wagner Group unclear after presumed death of Yevgeny Prigozhin Russian President Vladimir Putin made his first public comments following the apparent death of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, as U.S. officials say the fatal plane crash near Moscow was likely caused by an explosion on board. The presumed death of Prigozhin has left the future of the Wagner Group unclear. CBS News foreign correspondents Debora Patta and Charlie D'Agata report.