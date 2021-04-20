Live

Watch CBSN Live

Fans rejoice as Harry Potter returns

It's been almost a decade since J.K. Rowling released the last Harry Potter novel. Now, a new script of a Harry Potter play running in London will hit the shelves. CBSN's Elaine Quijano has the details.
