Fans gather after Taylor Swift concerts canceled due to foiled terror plot

Taylor Swift fans gathered in Vienna, Austria, Thursday to sing songs after a foiled terror plot targeting the pop superstar's shows there forced the cancelation of three concerts. CBS News Pentagon reporter and producer Eleanor Watson was in Vienna on vacation and was supposed to attend one of the shows. She joined CBS News 24/7 to discuss the situation followed by a report from CBS News Homeland Security and Justice reporter Nicole Sganga about the investigation into the would-be attackers.
