Fani Willis to admit relationship with lawyer on Trump case, but denies conflict in court filing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's lawyers are preparing to acknowledge in a court filing that she had a romantic relationship with attorney Nathan Wade, CBS News has learned. Willis appointed Wade to lead the Georgia prosecution of former President Donald Trump. Willis will also vigorously push back against allegations of conflicts, according to CBS News investigative producer Daniel Klaidman, who has been reporting on the allegations.