Family torn apart by Syria's civil war reunites Syrian government troops are pushing deeper into rebel-held parts in Aleppo. Regime forces now control more than 70 percent of Syria's largest city. Reports from inside Syria Wednesday indicate some rebel groups are calling for a truce. The battle has left hundreds of Aleppo residents dead and tens of thousands of families have fled. Debora Patta spoke with one family who never left and never gave up hope.