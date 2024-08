Family demands justice in drowning of 8-year-old boy For three months, a family in southern Georgia has been fighting for justice and accountability over the drowning of 8-year-old Noah Bush. Authorities initially ruled his death an accident. Nearly two months later, they filed charges against two boys ages 10 and 11. Demetrice Bush, Noah's mother, and Francys Johnson, the family's attorney, join to speak about the devastating loss.