Failed Republican candidate arrested in New Mexico shootings targeting Democrats' homes Police in New Mexico arrested a man who they say was the "mastermind" behind shootings targeting Democratic politicians' homes. Officials said Solomon Pena, a Republican, was angry about losing a state lawmaker race in November and made baseless claims that it was rigged. He's accused of conspiring with and paying four other men to carry out some of the shootings, which left no one injured. Anne-Marie Green has more.