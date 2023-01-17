Watch CBS News

Failed Republican candidate arrested in New Mexico shootings targeting Democrats' homes

Police in New Mexico arrested a man who they say was the "mastermind" behind shootings targeting Democratic politicians' homes. Officials said Solomon Pena, a Republican, was angry about losing a state lawmaker race in November and made baseless claims that it was rigged. He's accused of conspiring with and paying four other men to carry out some of the shootings, which left no one injured. Anne-Marie Green has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.