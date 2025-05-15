Facing a Monster | Post Mortem Watch "Facing a Monster" and then catch up with CBS News correspondent Natalie Morales and "48 Hours" correspondent Anne-Marie Green on "Post Mortem" as they discuss the survivor story of C.C. Opanowski, who was violently attacked by her ex-boyfriend, Shawn Doyle, when she was a teenager in 1996. They examine Doyle's escalating pattern of violence, which ultimately led to the 2005 murder of Lori Leonard, a single mom of two young sons, and how C.C. bravely faced Doyle in court a decade after her assault.