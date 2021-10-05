Facebook whistleblower accuses social media giant of "moral bankruptcy" and says its platforms are harmful to teens Following an explosive interview on "60 Minutes," Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testified before a Senate subcommittee on Tuesday. She accused the social media giant of being morally bankrupt and said Facebook's platforms are harmful to the mental health of teens. CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave details the hearing, then CBSN anchor Elain Quijano speaks with Nick Thompson, CEO of The Atlantic, about what Congress could potentially do to address these concerns.