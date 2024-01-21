Face The Nation: Sanders, Huey-Burns, Costa Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders didn't directly respond on "Face the Nation" when asked if Trump would be able to unite the country. But she said she thinks "this election right now is very simple: It's a very clear contrast between two individuals who have a four-year record", allies of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — who has been polling a distant third in the state — have been privately debating whether he should drop out or stay in the race, Robert Costa reports. Meanwhile, GOP sources in New Hampshire are acknowledging that Nikki Haley has an "uphill climb" in the state, Caitlin Huey-Burns reports, and Former President Donald Trump won Michigan in 2016, but the state flipped for President Biden in 2020. "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan speaks to a group of Michigan Democrats on how they plan to vote in 2024 — and what issues matter to them.