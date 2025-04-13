Face the Nation: Salvanto, Khanna, Marks Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...As the tariff standoff continues, a CBS News poll conducted from April 8-11 found that 75% of Americans are concerned tariffs will raise prices, at least in the short term, Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that the deportation of a Maryland man to an El Salvandor prison and the airstrikes on Iran-backed Houthis prove that the Trump administration is "taking actions that are unconstitutional", and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed Friday that new research will find the cause of the "autism epidemic" by September. Dr. Peter Marks, the former top vaccines official at the Food and Drug Administration, warns on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that "giving people false hope is something you should never do."