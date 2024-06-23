Face the Nation: Morell, Salvanto Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...Former CIA deputy director Michael Morell, a CBS News national security administrator, has warned that the threat environment right now echoes the period before the 9/11 terrorist attacks. But he tells "Face the Nation" that there is a "lack of a sense of urgency" from the White House and Congress, CBS News director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto tells "Face the Nation" that many voters under the age of 30 believe the older generation is leaving them a more dangerous world, with a worse environment and less opportunity. But fewer young voters say they'll vote in this election than voters over 65, and "Face the Nation" asked a focus group of 2024 voters in battleground states if they could be persuaded to vote for a presidential candidate other than the one they had already chosen. "I don't think you can take any of their words literally anymore. It's mostly political theater and comedy," one voter said.