Watch CBS News

Face the Nation: McMaster, Maher, Kerger

Missed the second half of the show? The latest on Mike Waltz, who resigned as national security adviser but has been tapped by President Trump to be U.N. ambassador and the administration's attempt to cut funding for PBS and NPR.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.