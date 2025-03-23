Face the Nation: Himes, Gottlieb, MacFarlane, Montoya-Galvez Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...Rep. Jim Himes, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that National Security Adviser Mike Waltz "distorted the law" in the deportations under the Alien Enemies Act, which requires a declaration of war, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former FDA commissioner, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s suggested alternatives to the MMR vaccine are "not viable", and CBS News correspondents Scott MacFarlane and Camilo Montoya-Galvez, who acquired the list of the 238 Venezuelans deported, join to discuss the unfolding legal process regarding the deportations.