Face the Nation: Cooper, McCaul, Himes

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, who was considered to be Kamala Harris' running mate, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that if the vice president wins his state, "she is the next president of the United States", House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Rep. Michael McCaul, Republican of Texas, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that the GOP-led investigation into the Afghanistan withdrawal will continue "well after the election", and Democratic Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that President Biden did not come to office with an agenda on Afghanistan, as Republicans have alleged, but he came to office with a "binding agreement negotiated by President Trump."