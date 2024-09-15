Face the Nation: Cohn, Krebs, Becker Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...Gary Cohn, who served as the head of the National Economic Council in the Trump administration, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that as the former president has proposed a new proposal for a 10% tariff on foreign imports, that if the U.S. starts "tariffing those products, we will have inflation", and as misinformation has been spreading online about voting in the 2024 presidential election, David Becker, Center of Election Innovation and Research executive director and CBS contributor, and Chris Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and CBS News cybersecurity expert and analyst, share their predictions with "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan."