Watch CBS News

Eye on America: Starter home struggles and the sandwich generation’s retirement woes

In Texas, we examine how a shortage of millions of homes for sale is driving up demand and squeezing out families looking to purchase starter homes. And in Massachusetts, we hear from members of the sandwich generation, whose responsibilities taking care of multiple generations of their family have come at a cost to their retirement savings. Watch these stories and more on Eye on America with host Michelle Miller.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.