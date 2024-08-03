Watch CBS News

Eye on America: Providing support and services for mental health struggles

In Illinois, we look at a unique program that connects police officers with real-time resources when responding to calls involving a mental health crisis. Then in Massachusetts, we speak with former congressman Patrick J. Kennedy about his new book that shares the untold stories of a diverse group of Americans who’ve struggled with mental health and addiction issues. Watch these stories and more on "Eye on America" with host Michelle Miller.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.