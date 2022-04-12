Eye on America: Fighting Huntington's disease, saving an iconic lighthouse, and more From coast to coast, we're bringing you the stories of those who are creating change for the better in their communities. We share the personal story of sports reporter Allie LaForce and MLB pitcher Joe Smith's fight against Huntington's disease. We also showcase a local effort to preserve the Alligator Reef Lighthouse in the Florida Keys. Watch these stories and more on "Eye on America" with host Michelle Miller.