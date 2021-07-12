Live

Watch CBSN Live

Extreme heat in western states fuels wildfires

Fire crews in California are fighting to contain flames that ignited over the weekend. About 30 million people are also under excessive heat warnings or advisories. CBS News' Laura Podesta joins "CBSN AM" with more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.