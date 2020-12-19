Extra Pfizer vaccine doses bring hope to one Ohio hospital The FDA granted emergency authorization to Moderna's vaccine. An initial batch of six million doses will begin shipping out this weekend, and Moderna says it hopes to make up to 100 million doses available in the U.S. by March. It comes one week after the approval of Pfizer’s vaccine, which is already being administered. Errol Barnett was the first to report that some vials of the Pfizer vaccine contained extra doses, and is now showing how that was enough to vaccinate even more health care workers and staff at one Cleveland hospital.