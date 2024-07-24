Watch CBS News

Extended Interview: Sonya Massey's son and mother say she'd still be alive if she wasn't Black

In this extended interview, Sonya Massey's mother, Donna, and son, Malachi, speak out about the fatal police shooting of the 36-year-old inside her home in Springfield, Illinois, saying they believe the sheriff's deputy wouldn't have done it at all if she hadn't been Black. Former Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct. CBS News' Roxana Saberi reports.
