Extended interview: Selena Gomez In this web exclusive, singer-songwriter-actress-entrepreneur Selena Gomez opens up to correspondent Tracy Smith about her experiences graduating from Disney Channel programs to her latest film, “Emilia Pérez,” and her series “Only Murders in the Building”; how rejection fueled her ambition and subsequent success; her revealing documentary, “My Mind & Me,” in which she discusses her physical and mental health struggles; and of life beyond social media.