Extended interview: Lucie Arnaz on her parents, Lucy & Desi In this web exclusive, actress and singer Lucie Arnaz talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about growing up the daughter of comedy legends Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz; her father's experience as a Cuban refugee and as a television pioneer, as documented in Todd Purdum's new biography, "Desi Arnaz: The Man Who Invented Television"; her parents' marriage and divorce; and her own parenting challenges.