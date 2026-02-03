Extended interview: Jane Doe in R. Kelly's sex tape reclaims name and shares her story Reshona Landfair, who testified as Jane Doe at R. Kelly's 2022 federal trial, speaks to Jericka Duncan in her first TV interview about her new memoir, "Who's Watching Shorty?". Kelly is now behind bars after being convicted of racketeering and sex crimes in two separate federal trials in 2021 and 2022. But Kelly's legal troubles started long before that, including when a tape that he had filmed performing sex acts on a 14-year-old girl — now identified as Landfair — leaked in 2001.