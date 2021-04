Express Scripts CEO on PBMs and rising costs of drugs Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, negotiate drug prices directly with drug companies. They work on behalf of insurance and employer groups that pay for drugs. The companies act as middlemen and collect rebates and other fees. PBMs say they are the ones trying to lower drug prices. Tim Wentworth, CEO of Express Scripts -- the largest PBM -- joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss rising drug prices and what role they play in the debate.