Expletive-laden voicemails from Karen Read to slain boyfriend played at trial The jury in Karen Read's murder trial heard voicemails Thursday left by Read for her murdered boyfriend, John O'Keefe, the night he died where Read angrily called O'Keefe a pervert and said she hated him. Read is accused of hitting O'Keefe, a Boston police officer, with her car and leaving him for dead, but she says she's being framed. CBS News Boston reporter Penny Kmitt has more.