Exit poll suggests landslide win for Labour Party in U.K. election According to exit polling, the left-of-center Labour Party is headed for a big win in the United Kingdom's first general election since 2019, setting up Keir Starmer as the U.K.'s next prime minister. Labour's return to power after 14 years bucks a trend, as the far right rises in Europe, Britons are turning to the left. Elizabeth Palmer reports from London.