Ex-Trump backer: He got everyone riled up before Jan. 6: CBS News Flash July 13, 2022 An eighth Jan. 6 hearing has been set for primetime next Thursday. Tuesday's session had an ex-Trump backer saying Trump tweets got everybody riled up ahead of Jan. 6. Heathrow Airport is telling airlines to curb ticket sales, after some travel chaos in London. And “Succession” leads this year’s Emmys contenders with 25 nominations.