Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for murder of George Floyd Judge Peter Cahill sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd. The sentencing followed emotional statements from members of George Floyd's family, along with Chauvin's mother. CBS News' Jamie Yuccas reports on the latest from Minneapolis. Then, Rebecca Roiphe, a legal contributor for CBS News and a former Manhattan prosecutor, explains how the judge reached his decision, and what's next in Chauvin's legal battle.