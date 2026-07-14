Ex-firm partner says "people would be blown away" by real story of "The Wolf of Wall Street" "The Real Wolf of Wall Street," a new documentary from See It Now Studios on Paramount+, focuses on the real-life story of infamous stockbroker Jordan Belfort and his brokerage firm Stratton Oakmont. Howie Gelfand, a former partner at Stratton Oakmont, explains why he decided to be part of the documentary and how the 2013 film, "The Wolf of Wall Street," starring Leonardo DiCaprio, got the real story wrong.