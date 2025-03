Ex-FEMA chief financial officer says she's gotten threats after being fired The chief financial officer at FEMA was fired after Elon Musk alleged she illegally sent funds to New York City to book luxury hotels for migrants. However, in an interview with CBS Evening News co-anchor Maurice DuBois, Mary Comans says a member of DOGE directed her to make the payments. DuBois joins "America Decides" with the latest.