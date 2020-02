Ex-CEO gets 9 mo. in college admissions scam The former CEO of one of the world’s largest investment management companies was sentenced to nine months in prison in the college admissions scandal that ensnared wealthy parents who attempted to bribe their children’s way into top colleges, including celebrities Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. Carter Evans reports on the ex-CEO’s sentence, which has been the harshest handed down in the scandal so far.