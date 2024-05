Ex-Celtic Kyrie Irving to face former team in NBA Finals The Dallas Mavericks sent the Minnesota Timberwolves home Thursday night after five games to advance to the NBA Finals. Now they'll face the top team in the East, the Boston Celtics, in a best-of-seven series for the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Mike Vorkunov, national NBA and basketball business reporter for The Athletic, joins CBS News to discuss the Mavs' win over Minnesota, and what's next for them in the championship series.