Ex-Ambassador Bridget Brink says decision to resign "wasn't a hard, a hasty, rash decision" Bridget Brink, who served as the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine until last month, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that the "first sign" that she should leave her post "was the Oval Office meeting in February, in February, President Trump and President Zelensky, where I saw that our approach is to put pressure on Ukraine and not pressure on Russia."