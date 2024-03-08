Everything to know about Biden's State of the Union address Standing before a divided Congress with less than eight months before the general election, President Biden touted his administration's work on the economy, the border and defending democracy during his State of the Union address Thursday night. He also drew stark contrasts between himself and former President Donald Trump -- without ever saying Trump's name. CBS News' Skyler Henry, Camilo Montoya-Galvez and Olivia Gazis, and contributor Samantha Vinograd have a breakdown of the president's speech.