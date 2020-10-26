Eva Longoria and activist Henry Muñoz on CBS special "Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event" Award-winning actress Eva Longoria and activist Henry R. Muñoz III co-created the "Momento Latino" coalition, uniting over 130 organizations to take action on issues faced by the Latinx community. They are also two of the executive producers for a CBS special airing Monday night called "Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event." Longoria will also co-host the special along with Gloria Estefan and Ricky Martin.