European allies urge for diplomacy between U.S. and Russia amid fears of an attack in Ukraine Tensions have escalated as Russian forces are in their final stages to mount a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. President Biden is sending thousands of U.S. troops to Eastern Europe as a show of force as European allies continue to push for diplomacy, scheduling meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy next week. Christina Ruffini has more from the White House.