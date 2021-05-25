EU sanctions Belarus amid call for journalist’s release as he appears in seemingly staged video European Union leaders late Monday agreed on a set of sanctions against Belarus, including a ban on the use of the 27-nation bloc’s airspace and airports. They also called for the release of Roman Pratasevich, the journalist detained who has been vocal in his opposition to authoritarian Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. As Elizabeth Palmer reports, Pratasevich appeared in a short video, seemingly staged, saying he was being treated well.