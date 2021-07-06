EU rolls out digital COVID passports easing travel restrictions within Europe, boosting tourism The digital COVID Certificate is being rolled out across the member nations of the EU this month to ease travel restrictions. It allows anyone who has been double vaccinated, tested negative for COVID, or proven to have recovered from COVID a digital passport allowing them passage between most EU member countries. As Chris Livesay reports from Rome, the new system is not available in the U.S., nor is it applicable to travelers from the U.S.