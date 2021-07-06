Live

Watch CBSN Live

EU rolls out digital COVID passports easing travel restrictions within Europe, boosting tourism

The digital COVID Certificate is being rolled out across the member nations of the EU this month to ease travel restrictions. It allows anyone who has been double vaccinated, tested negative for COVID, or proven to have recovered from COVID a digital passport allowing them passage between most EU member countries. As Chris Livesay reports from Rome, the new system is not available in the U.S., nor is it applicable to travelers from the U.S.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.