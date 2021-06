Ethiopia holds elections amid Tigray crisis Ethiopians went to the polls Monday as the country's northern Tigray region faces one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world. The fighting in Tigray has killed thousands of people and displaced millions since last November, and the United Nations said more than 350,000 people in the conflict-torn region are starving. Michelle Gavin, a senior fellow for Africa studies for the Council on Foreign Relations, joined CBSN to discuss.