Erin Andrews gets emotional in stalker testimony

In tearful testimony, sports personality Erin Andrews took the stand in court against a man who stalked and filmed her naked in a Tennessee hotel. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers and Julianna Goldman have the latest details on her $75 million lawsuit.
